Abha vs Al-Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Abha and Ettifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq will look to make it back-to-back wins in the Saudi Pro League when they make the trip to face Abha at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Abha are coming into this encounter on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Al Tai in their most recent outing, a couple of weeks ago, prior to the international break. The hosts have won two and lost three of their five matches as they sit in the middle of the table.

Al-Ettifaq won't be an easy opponent either. The Commandos have pushed towards the top end of the Saudi Pro League under the tutelage of manager Steven Gerrard. The visitors snapped a two-game winless streak in style by thrashing Damac 3-1 at home on September 2, which moved them up to fifth place in the Saudi Pro League table, just three points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Abha vs Al-Ettifaq kick-off time

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 am EDT Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Abha will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 8:00 am EDT on September 16, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Abha vs Al-Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to be watched and streamed online live through Shahid. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Abha team news

Former AC Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu will continue in between the sticks for Abha, having joined them on a free transfer this past window. Another summer recruit, Polish defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak has taken no time in becoming a mainstay in the engine room for Abha.

Saad Dguir could make an instant return to the starting lineup this weekend after missing the hosts' most recent league game via a knock, while a recent loan arrival from Al-Ittihad, Ziyad Al Sahafi, could also make his debut here.

Abha’s marquee striker signing Karl Toko Ekambi got on the scoresheet in his first outing for the club and will be looking to continue his goal-scoring form after to the international break.

Abha possible Xi: Tatarusanu; Amro, Al Kunaydiri, Al Sudaini, Al Hamsal; Al Salouli, Saddiki, Matic, Meziani; Toko Ekambi, Al-Omari.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Epassy, Tatarusanu, Al-Shammari, Jawar Defenders: Attouchi, Natiq, Naji, Al-Hbeab, Al-Kunaydiri, Al-Oufi, Amro, Al-Qumayzi, Al-Sahafi Midfielders: Krychowiak, Saddiki, Al-Sudani, Al-Omran, Al-Barakah, Al-Zahrani, Matic, Al-Salouli, Bguir Forwards: Al-Qaed, Al-Sadi, Al-Jumaiya, Meziani, Caicedo, Toko-Ekambi

Al-Ettifaq team news

Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Abha and could name a full-strength starting XI here. Having completed an £8m($10m) deadline-day transfer from Everton, newboy Demarai Gray is set to make his Al-Ettifaq debut for the visitors.

The Commandos will be hoping that star striker Moussa Dembele can inflict some damage on his latest opponents by adding to his tally of three Saudi Pro League goals from four games.

Al Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Yousef, Hendry, Khateeb, Al Shamrani; Hazzazi, Al Ghamdi, Henderson; Quaison, Dembele, Al Kuwaykibi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Dawaa, Baljoush Defenders: Hendry, Tisserand, Velkovski, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Sayyaf, Al-Shammrani, Al-Hawsawi, Ghazi, Oumar, Yousef Midfielders: N. Hazazi, Ozdemir, F. Al-Ghamdi, Mahzari, Henderson, A. Hazazi, H. Al-Ghamdi, A. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Dossari, Al-Kuwaykibi Forwards: Dembele, Quaison, Vitinho, Qarradi, Gray

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/5/23 Abha 2-1 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 7/1/23 Al-Ettifaq 2-1 Abha Saudi Pro League 20/1/22 Al-Ettifaq 1-2 Abha Saudi Pro League 26/8/21 Abha 1-1 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 11/2/21 Al-Ettifaq 4 -1 Abha Saudi Pro League

