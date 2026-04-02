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Al Najmah v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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A decisive decision from Jesus regarding Ronaldo

Al Nassr FC vs Al Najma
Al Nassr FC
Al Najma
Saudi Pro League
J. Jesus
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese star is an indispensable part of the Old Lady’s squad

Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, Al-Nassr’s head coach, has ruled out his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, the team captain, from featuring in tomorrow’s highly anticipated clash against Al-Najma on Friday, as part of Matchday 27 of the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr top the league table with 67 points, three points clear of Al-Hilal, and are looking to secure a win to extend their lead at the summit.

There have been reports that Ronaldo may be rested for the match against Al-Najma to protect him, despite having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Read also... Félix: Ronaldo isn’t normal... and Jesus gave me a golden opportunity

According to the reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for the upcoming match and will be included in the squad by decision of Jesus.

Saudi Pro League
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

Consequently, the Portuguese manager will rely on his star player following his absence from Al-Nassr’s last two matches against Neom and Al-Khaleej.


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