"A big question mark"... Flick names Barcelona's line-up for the clash with Atlético Madrid

Barcelona face a daunting task when they travel to Atlético Madrid next Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The Catalans must overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit at the Camp Nou if they are to reach the semi-finals.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Hans Flick, had already made his intentions clear. Despite resting several regulars in Saturday’s 4–1 win over Espanyol—a result that stretched Barcelona’s La Liga lead to nine points—the German coach fielded a near-full-strength side to underline his belief that the tie is far from over.

The German did, however, hint at several elements of the side he will send out in pursuit of victory.

With Juan García in goal, Jules Koundé and João Cancelo were on the bench against Espanyol, and both are expected to start at full-back at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Neither played a minute against Espanyol, but both are expected to start at full fitness on Wednesday.

In defence, Gerard Martín should be fit, according to Flick, while Eric García and Ronald Araújo are in line to partner him at centre-back, with Pau Cubarsí suspended after his first-leg red card.

Frenkie de Jong managed only 10 minutes on his return from a month-and-a-half out, and with Marc Bernat also sidelined, his involvement on Tuesday remains uncertain.

Should he start, Pedri will anchor the midfield; if not, Eric Garcia, Gavi or Casado will step in.

Up front, Marcus Rashford was also rested against Espanyol, making him the leading candidate to start on the left wing, while Lamine Yamal will provide pace and creativity from the right.

Up front, the centre-forward spot is still open, making the attack the biggest selection dilemma for Flick ahead of the Wanda Metropolitano clash.

Ferran Torres ended his goal drought by scoring twice in the derby, while Robert Lewandowski was rested and will be fully fit for the European tie. Dani Olmo impressed as a false nine against Atlético Madrid. As a result, Saturday’s outing against Espanyol offers few clues.

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