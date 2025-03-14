How to watch today’s Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

Fresh off a dramatic and crucial triumph in the Eastern Conference playoff battle, the Indiana Pacers are eager to keep their momentum rolling as they embark on their final three-game road swing of the season.

Following a nail-biting 115-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday—sealed by Tyrese Haliburton's stunning four-point play in the dying moments—the Pacers (36-28) now shift their focus to a Friday night showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers (22-43) at Wells Fargo Center.

With the race for the fourth through sixth seeds in the East heating up, every win down the stretch is pivotal for Indiana as they push toward postseason positioning.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers NBA game

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The 76ers and the Pacers will meet in an epic NBA game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the 76ers and the Pacers live on:

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSIN, and WTHR-13

NBCS-PH, FDSIN, and WTHR-13 Streaming service: Fubo

Team News & Key Performers

Philadelphia 76ers team news

The 76ers are dealing with a lengthy injury report. Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain), and Alex Reese (left shoulder contusion) are all questionable, while Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Paul George (sore left groin), Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management), Tyrese Maxey (lower back sprain/finger sprain), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery), and Lonnie Walker IV (concussion) have all been ruled out.

On the other side, Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 28 points, while Ricky Council IV and Kelly Oubre Jr. each added 18. Philadelphia was already shorthanded, missing seven players, including Joel Embiid and Paul George in that contest.

Indiana Pacers team news

The Pacers will be without Isaiah Jackson, who is sidelined due to a torn right Achilles tendon.

In their last outing, Pascal Siakam paced Indiana with 21 points, while Myles Turner contributed a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Pacers also got key production from their second unit, as Aaron Nesmith, Ben Sheppard, and Thomas Bryant each chipped in 12 points off the bench.

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers Head-to-Head Matches

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 01/19/25 NBA Indiana Pacers Philadelphia 76ers 115-102 12/14/24 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Indiana Pacers 107-121 10/28/24 NBA Indiana Pacers Philadelphia 76ers 114-118 01/26/24 NBA Indiana Pacers Philadelphia 76ers 134-122 11/15/23 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Indiana Pacers 126-132

