FC Andorra's owner drew criticism for his aggressive behaviour towards the match officials during his side's 0–1 loss to Albacete Balompie last week, according to a statement from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).
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"You'd better go out with a security escort so nothing happens to you": Gerard Piqué loses his temper in the Spanish second division
According to the official report, Piqué has been found guilty of "minor violence against the referees", despite there being no physical assault. Referee Alonso De Ena Wolf states in his match report that the defender verbally abused and threatened both the referee and his assistants.
"You'd better leave with an escort so that nothing happens to you. In another country, you'd be finished, but here in Andorra we are a civilised country," the 39-year-old is reported to have told the officials.
As a result, the Spanish Football Federation handed Piqué a six-match suspension and banned him from all official football activities for two months for "obvious and public acts that undermine the dignity and decency of the sport". Sporting director Jaume Nogues received identical penalties for also making offensive remarks.
FC Andorra is considering legal action over the referee's decision.
FC Andorra has released a statement strongly rejecting the content of the referee's match report. The club insists that "certain recorded aspects are neither truthful nor do they accurately reflect the sequence of events or the comments made during discussions between the referee and the club's representatives".
It demanded that the report be corrected and an accurate transcript provided, reserving the right to take legal action to protect its interests, good name and reputation.
In 2018, Piqué had purchased the heavily indebted club with the help of a holding company and subsequently appointed himself president. Andorra has competed in Spain's second division since 2025, currently sitting tenth with four matchdays remaining.