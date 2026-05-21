"You can't be that blind": Julian Nagelsmann explains Manuel Neuer's return to the DFB squad – and names a surprising "prerequisite"

In the weeks that followed, Neuer produced some outstanding performances, such as in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, but he also made some costly mistakes, such as in the second leg.

According to Nagelsmann, another factor was crucial in the discussions about his return: "What is the situation with his contract? Is he even going to keep playing? He decided relatively late that he would extend his contract with Bayern. For us, that was a prerequisite – we needed clarity on what his future holds." It is surprising that this was a "prerequisite" for Nagelsmann, given that the World Cup follows directly after the season.

Neuer only signed his contract extension with Bayern until 2027 last Friday, after the squad announcement originally scheduled for 12 May, which Nagelsmann had brought forward by nine days to this Thursday. That means the final call on his return was made at very short notice. Nagelsmann later justified the decision—citing not only sporting performance and the new deal but also Neuer's leadership aura.