Xabi Alonso told to secure England star on free transfer by Chelsea legend

Alonso was unveiled as Chelsea's new manager on Monday after replacing Liam Rosenior. The appointment follows a turbulent season in which Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League following the departure of Enzo Maresca in January and Rosenior's brief tenure.

The Spaniard has been appointed as manager rather than head coach, giving him greater influence over recruitment. He has already pushed for experienced additions, including a move for Granit Xhaka, although the Switzerland international has committed his future to Sunderland.

Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink has now suggested another experienced signing, urging the Blues to target free-agent defender Stones following the end of his long spell at Man City.







