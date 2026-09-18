Chelsea's set-piece vulnerabilities exposed again in a devastating 3-0 loss to unbeaten Brentford

Chelsea started the match brightly but failed to capitalise on their early dominance at the Gtech Community Stadium. Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer created several dangerous opportunities in the first half, testing the hosts' resolve.

However, the visitors collapsed after the break. Brentford broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Jaidon Anthony converted a well-worked corner. This marked the fifth set-piece goal Chelsea have conceded already this season, exposing a severe lack of defensive organisation. The Blues' backline appeared completely static, allowing their opponents to seize control of the contest.