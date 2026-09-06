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'It hurts' - Xabi Alonso reacts to Chelsea defeat against Arsenal after late derby heartbreak
Alonso reflects on derby pain
The Blues started the afternoon in perfect fashion when £117m summer signing Morgan Rogers opened the scoring just two minutes into the contest. However, goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard turned the tide in favour of the Gunners, leaving Alonso to reflect on what might have been in a high-octane encounter in North London.
'It hurts. It hurts because a defeat has to hurt,' Alonso told Sky Sports after the final whistle. 'It has been a very intense game with different moments for everything. We had chances to equalise. In the first half as well a couple of chances. Never happy if you lose. After we scored, there were 15-20 minutes where we had to defend too much and we were struggling a bit to get control. We then had better spells with the ball. Overall, it was a very tight, very intense game. We could do better with the second goal to concede too early. The guys gave everything, tried everything. It has to hurt.'
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Tactical approach and set pieces
Despite the defeat, Alonso was keen to defend his tactical setup and the aggressive approach Chelsea displayed at the Emirates. That proactive strategy saw the Blues make Premier League history by becoming the first side ever to score in the opening five minutes of their first three matches of a season - and the first to manage early goals in three consecutive league games since Newcastle United in December 2024. The Spaniard emphasized that his team is still adapting to his philosophy as they build toward long-term consistency.
'It's about preparing the best possible way to compete the best possible way. You need to control the overloads on the right side. It's part of the game to have these actions. We continue. It's game three and this is going to be a long, long ride. You take decisions, you make approaches. We want to be active and take initiative. Sometimes with set pieces, sometimes pressing high or lower. I think that's what you need to compete in all the stages. Today we've come here trying to compete as well as possible now we need to continue.'
Lessons from the Emirates
The defeat leaves Chelsea in fourth place with six points, while Arsenal maintain their perfect start to the campaign. Alonso insisted that while the result is disappointing, he is seeing the right signs from his squad as they look to build a consistent identity following a summer of heavy investment - having spent close to £350m in the transfer window to reshape Stamford Bridge.
'I learnt about the game, about us, about what we are doing, what we are starting,' the manager noted when asked about the gap between the two sides. 'The players have this attitude, this desire to compete better game by game to create something we believe in. So far I'm happy. We want to win games, this is the ultimate goal.'
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Dealing with squad injuries
Chelsea were forced to navigate the derby without several key personnel, and Alonso acknowledged that the lack of depth in certain areas played a role in the final outcome. However, he refused to use the absence of his star names as an excuse, praising the effort of those who featured in the starting XI as the Blues now look to bounce back when they host newly promoted Hull City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
'You need to deal with injuries, the squad are missing the injured player. The ones we had went with full gas. Today they tried their best and have given everything,' Alonso added.
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