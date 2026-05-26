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WSL next for Alexia Putellas? Barcelona departure for two-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed amid links to teams in England
An end of an era in Catalonia
Barcelona have officially confirmed that Putellas will depart the club at the end of the current campaign, bringing the curtain down on a glittering 14-season career with the first team. According to a statement released on the official club website, the 30-year-old midfielder will say her final goodbyes during a special farewell event scheduled for Wednesday morning at Spotify Camp Nou.
The Catalan giants praised their captain for becoming a global role model and a driving force behind the immense growth of women’s football. Putellas arrived from Levante in 2012 at the age of 18 and has since cemented her status as a legendary figure in the modern game.
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Record breaker and serial winner
During her remarkable tenure, Putellas has amassed incredible numbers that will forever remain in the history books. The Spain international has made 507 appearances as a Blaugrana, placing her second on the all-time list, just nine games behind Melanie Serrano.
Furthermore, she stands as the club's all-time top goalscorer with an astonishing 232 goals. Her leadership and immense talent have guided Barcelona to an unprecedented 38 trophies. This staggering haul includes four Champions League crowns, 10 domestic league titles, 10 Copas de la Reina, six Spanish Super Cups, and eight Copas Catalunya, solidifying her legacy as a serial winner for the team.
Overcoming adversity on the global stage
Beyond collective glory, the midfielder has consistently raised the bar for individual brilliance in the women's game. She made history as the first female Barcelona player to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or, claiming the award twice in 2021 and 2022.
During those stellar years, she also secured FIFA The Best and UEFA Player of the Year honours. On the international stage, she has conquered the world, winning a World Cup and two UEFA Nations League titles with Spain. The club statement highlighted her extraordinary tenacity, noting how she successfully bounced back from serious injuries through immense sacrifice and mental fortitude.
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What is next for Putellas?
With her glorious chapter drawing to a close, attention turns to her next destination. The prospect of Putellas bringing her immense talent to the Women's Super League is an exciting possibility. Manchester City have just won the league this season, with Arsenal finishing second, and both English heavyweights will undoubtedly be monitoring her situation closely as she prepares for a new challenge - with London City Lionesses also very much in the mix.