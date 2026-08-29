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‘Unacceptable’ - Phil Parkinson ‘shellshocked’ as Wrexham fall to Birmingham City in Championship clash
Birmingham extend Wrexham winless streak
Wrexham’s sluggish start to the Championship season continued as they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat against Birmingham. The hosts were comfortably second best on a difficult night, where the visitors could have easily scored several more goals.
Phil Neumann proved to be the match-winner for the visitors. The defender scored two headers to end Birmingham's winless start to the campaign while simultaneously extending Wrexham's early-season struggles.
Callum Doyle had briefly drawn the hosts level during a bright start to the second half. However, Neumann's second header just after the hour mark ultimately sealed the points for the visitors.
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Parkinson left shellshocked by soft goals
Wrexham manager Parkinson did not hold back in his post-match assessment. The frustrated boss admitted he was completely bewildered by the defensive performance of his side after Neumann out-muscled the defence for the first goal.
"In all of my time here, I think those two are the softest goals we've conceded," Parkinson stated, as quoted by ESPN. "We've got to give ourselves a chance and defend the box better than we've done tonight. The first one, two of their players could have scored and that's unacceptable.
"In the second half we got the momentum we were looking for, we played with more conviction and personality, got back into the game and then conceded off a second phase, a poor clearance, it's unacceptable."
A lack of conviction in attack
Wrexham dominated possession throughout the match, but they barely threatened the Birmingham goal in the first 45 minutes. In stark contrast, the visitors should have been out of sight before the break, missing golden opportunities through August Priske and Jay Stansfield.
"I'm shellshocked by the goals," Parkinson admitted. "In the first half we didn't play with enough conviction, belief in the final third. We looked like a team of players who were waiting for somebody else to do something rather than taking responsibility.
"We addressed that at halftime and I thought we came out really well after the break, looked like the team we wanted to be, but you just can't concede goals like that and expect to win a game of football."
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Wrexham searching for first league victory
The disappointing home defeat leaves Wrexham with just two points from their opening three Championship matches this term. Parkinson's side previously began the campaign with frustrating 1-1 draws against Cardiff City and Watford.
It marks a challenging start for owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, who are hoping to secure a historic promotion to reach the Premier League. Wrexham narrowly missed out on a spot in the promotion play-offs last season, and they must improve quickly to challenge again.
The Red Dragons will need to bounce back immediately as they search for their first league victory. The team will return to action away at Millwall on Wednesday.
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