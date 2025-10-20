Ange Postecoglou, David Moyes and the 10 worst Premier League managerial tenures ever - ranked

For those reasons, it should be easy to sympathise for these people, who still retain that humanity at the end of the day. Alas, somebody has to compile a list such as this.
Before we begin, we need to point out some important distinctions to making this hall of infamy. This is not simply ranking the gaffers with the worst win ratios, rather those who underperformed expectations to a staggering extent that it's almost impressive. For example, Kieran McKenna has the worst win percentage of any Premier League manager to take charge of a full 38-game season with 10.5%, but did anyone really expect an Ipswich Town side who had won back-to-back promotions to stay up?
Without further ado, here are GOAL's picks for the worst Premier League managerial tenures ever: