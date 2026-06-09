'We're going to beat Lionel Messi!' - Algeria star ready for Argentina's 'provoking' tactics and targets major scalp in World Cup opener

The Berlin-born midfielder, who previously represented Germany at youth international level before switching his international allegiance to Algeria, has quickly established himself as a core component of Vladimir Petkovic’s tactical setup.

The 20-year-old livewire approaches the heavyweight tournament opener with genuine relish, completely unfazed by the profile of the opposition. Looking ahead to the massive opening fixture on June 17, Maza said: "We have to have a good World Cup, and the first match against Argentina will be very important. They provoke a lot, but we have to keep our calm, give it our all, play smart, and see what happens." He then concluded with a smile: "We are going to beat Messi, Inshallah."