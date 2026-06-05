‘He’s got to win it’ - Thomas Tuchel told World Cup glory is a must after being appointed by England to lift trophies

Quizzed on what the minimum requirement now is, in order to avoid uncomfortable questions being asked, ex-England striker Fowler - speaking in association with BetMGM - told GOAL during an exclusive interview: “This is a touchy one for me because I think when you look at England in the past where they've got the two European Championship finals, obviously the World Cup semi-final, and then the FA come out and say, ‘well something needs to happen, we need to win’.

“When you look at the FA and when they brought out this pre-requisite of a new manager coming in, they wanted a manager who's got a history of winning trophies and being successful.

“Now Gareth Southgate for me was a good England manager. He got to the latter stages of the European Championships of course, and obviously the World Cup, and we know that. But they probably wanted someone to take them over the line. So obviously Tuchel is the man to come and do that.

“For me, if you get to a World Cup quarter-final and a semi-final, that's no different as far as I'm concerned. For me, I think he's got to win it.

“I hope that doesn't sound really wrong on his level, because I think he's a good manager, I think he'll want to win it, of course he will, and he'll do everything he can, and he is capable of winning it. But I think the pre-requisite of what the FA were saying, I think they were essentially saying we want someone who's got to win a tournament. And the tournament is now. I think he's got to win it.”



