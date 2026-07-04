Will Luka Modric stay? Ruben Amorim attempting to convince veteran midfielder to trigger AC Milan contract extension

Ruben Amorim has hit the ground running at Milan, and his first order of business involves securing the short-term future of the club's most experienced figure. The Portuguese tactician views Luka Modric not just as a rotational piece, but as a fundamental cornerstone for the dressing room culture he intends to build in Milan.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Amorim has already had a phone call with the Croatian international. The manager is eager for Modric to trigger the one-year extension clause present in his current deal, believing that his technical quality and elite mentality remain unmatched despite his advancing years.



