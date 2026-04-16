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Will Enzo Fernandez play for Chelsea against Man Utd? Liam Rosenior provides update after latest training session
Fernandez returns to the squad
Fernandez is officially available for selection for Saturday’s high-stakes encounter against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder has spent the last two matches watching from the sidelines after serving a club-imposed suspension for comments regarding his future and a potential move to Real Madrid.
Speaking to the media ahead of the visit of United, Rosenior confirmed that the 25-year-old has done enough in training to earn his place back in the squad. "Enzo has been with the group and has been training very, very well. So, it’s business as usual in terms of selection for the game," the Chelsea boss explained. "He returned to the group this week, and the atmosphere has been excellent. In terms of his application and commitment, Enzo has been outstanding."
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The reason behind the suspension
The disciplinary action came after Fernandez openly leaned into reported interest from Real Madrid, stating he was unsure if he would remain at Chelsea beyond the summer and expressing a desire to live in the Spanish capital. Rosenior was firm in his stance at the time, insisting that "a line was crossed" by the player, who had been acting as captain in the absence of Reece James.
During his two-game absence, Chelsea experienced mixed fortunes. They secured a dominant 7-0 victory over Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals but struggled in the Premier League, falling to a 3-0 home defeat against Manchester City. His return provides a significant boost to a midfield that lacked control during the loss against the Citizens.
Defensive injury updates for the Blues
Beyond the return of Fernandez, Rosenior provided a wider update on the fitness of his squad, with Trevoh Chalobah nearing a return to action. The defender has been unavailable since Paris Saint-Germain knocked Chelsea out of the Champions League, but he is now back on the grass at Cobham.
"Trevoh trained today but not quite fully; it was a modified training," Rosenior noted. "We'll make a decision on him, but he's very, very close." However, it is not all good news for the Blues, as club captain Reece James is still some way off a return. Rosenior added, "Reece is a little bit further away," as the right-back continues his recovery from the injury sustained against Newcastle a month ago.
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Colwill steps up recovery
In a major positive for the long-term outlook of the Chelsea defense, Levi Colwill is making significant strides in his recovery from a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The academy graduate is set to feature for the Under-21 side in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday as he builds up his match fitness.
Rosenior is hopeful the England international can feature for the senior side before the campaign concludes, saying, "I'm hoping [we'll see Levi before the end of the season], as Levi is an outstanding player and a leader in the dressing room. When you have a long-term injury, to the extent of Levi’s injury, you need a long rehab period. I want to make sure he is 100 percent right in terms of his match fitness before we consider him for our first team."
Chelsea welcome United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday for a high-stakes "six-pointer" in the race for Champions League qualification. The sixth-placed Blues, currently on 48 points, have the chance to close the gap on United, who occupy third with 55 points.