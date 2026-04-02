Why PSG WON'T make a move for Real Madrid's Premier League transfer target Eduardo Camavinga

The speculation surrounding the 23-year-old stems largely from his current situation in Madrid. Since joining from Rennes, the Frenchman has struggled to secure a permanent starting spot in his preferred position. Instead, his tactical flexibility has seen him deployed as a holding midfielder, a winger, and even a left-back, which has hindered his ability to grow in stature at the La Liga giants.

This lack of a fixed role has led to growing dissatisfaction. Camavinga has often found himself on the bench during the most critical fixtures of the season, a trend that continued following the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa. Reports suggest that the secondary role has reportedly left the former Rennes prodigy feeling dissatisfied with his current status in the squad.