In Argentina, there is a player who has already been scouted on several occasions by top European clubs. A number of English and Spanish clubs have sent scouts to watch him in action during Boca Juniors’ matches: he positions himself right there, at the heart of the defence, and doesn’t let anyone through. The name to watch out for is Lautaro Di Lollo, born in 2004 in Buenos Aires, and yet another Argentine football talent ready to make the move to Europe. Usually, it is playmakers, strikers and quality midfielders who catch the eye; this time, the spotlight is on him.
Translated by
Who is Lautaro Di Lollo, the new Boca Juniors talent who could make the move to Europe?
GAGO'S INTUITION
Promoted to the first team by former Boca coach Fernando Gago, he is now a regular starter in Claudio Ubeda’s side – a 56-year-old coach with extensive experience in Argentina, where he has worked primarily with Racing – and is a physical centre-back who excels at tackling and heading. A player with personality and leadership qualities, he is right-footed but can also play equally well on the left side of defence; when he gets into the opposition’s box from corners, he is always a threat: three goals last season, and already one this season in just over ten appearances.
ITALIAN PASSPORT
His contract with Boca Juniors expires in June 2029; his current market value is around €8–10 million, and he is represented by Squadra Management Deportivo, an Argentine agency that does not represent any players in Serie A. Di Lollo, on the other hand, thanks to his family background, also holds an Italian passport, which could facilitate a transfer should there be concrete interest from clubs in our league. He has only played for Argentina at youth level, reaching the Under-20s (he also played in the last World Cup in that age group under manager Mascherano), and could potentially be called up by Rino Gattuso’s national team.