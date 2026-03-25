Where will Salah go next year: his departure from Liverpool, his relationship with Slot and an update on his future

These are the main reasons that led the player to announce his departure from Liverpool at the end of this season; just as the club is ready to turn the page, so too is he, looking forward to a future yet to be written: where will he play? No concrete offers have been received as yet, so it is difficult to chart a clear course, and even his agent has explained that there is nothing on the table for now. One possibility remains the Saudi Pro League, from which clubs had already come forward in previous transfer windows to try and convince Salah with offers worth millions. They tried last summer and in January, but the Egyptian always shook his head, rejecting the huge offers. Now, however, the situation has changed.