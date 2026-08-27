Getty Images Sport
When will Rodri make his Barcelona debut? Hansi Flick lays out clear plan for former Man City star ahead of Athletic Club clash
Rodri readies for bow
Rodri is slated to make his first appearance for the Catalan giants during Thursday’s La Liga encounter with Athletic Club. Despite joining training after his high-profile transfer from Man City, the midfielder sat out Barcelona's opening matchday victory against Elche.
While the Spaniard prepares for his bow, Flick must navigate a midfield setback. Gavi will miss the Basque side's visit after sustaining a minor knee issue during the weekend's win, ruling him out of immediate action.
- AFP
Flick reveals tactical blueprint
Speaking ahead of the midweek fixture, Flick confirmed his intention to integrate his new talisman gradually. "The plan is for him to play a few minutes," the manager told reporters regarding Rodri's impending Camp Nou introduction.
The Barcelona boss emphasised the control the former City star will bring.
"We also have Marc Bernal in that position. Rodri has more experience; he’s the clear leader," Flick explained. "Together with Pedri, he’ll allow us to control the ball and the opponent. That’s very important. We lost possession against Elche. Rodri is one of the best. We’ll enjoy having them together."
Addressing Gavi's absence, Flick offered a reassuring update on the youngster's recovery timeline. "He’s fine, much better than after the game," he stated. "We have to wait a week for him to come back."
World Cup tribute abandoned
Thursday's match arrives against a backdrop of political unrest, forcing Barcelona to cancel a planned pre-match tribute for their eight Spanish World Cup winners. The decision stems from troubling incidents during Sunday's 5-0 thrashing of Elche, where national police allegedly assaulted travelling supporters and confiscated pro-independence Estelada flags.
Club president Joan Laporta condemned the authorities' heavy-handed response and defended the fans' freedom of expression. "The ceremony to honour the world champions will not take place because it is not being held in the most appropriate context," Laporta confirmed.
Demanding sanctions for the officers involved, Laporta added: "We condemn and reject the disproportionate action of the national police officers who assaulted Barca fans for carrying the Estelada before the Elche game. We hope that appropriate punishment will help ensure that Catalans and Barca fans can carry the flag without fear of physical harm."
- Getty Images Sport
Managing domestic momentum
Barcelona will now look to build on a dominant start to their La Liga campaign. Integrating a controller like Rodri will be crucial to fixing the possession lapses Flick identified against Elche, especially against a historically intense Athletic Club pressing system.
Following Thursday's clash, the Catalan heavyweights face a quick turnaround. They remain at Camp Nou to host Rayo Vallecano on Monday, a fixture where Flick will hope to have a fully fit Rodri dictating the tempo and a recovering Gavi nearing his return.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting