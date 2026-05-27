'What's the problem?' - Neymar shuts down World Cup injury concerns after Brazil icon watches Santos' latest game from the stands

Neymar made a high-profile appearance at Vila Belmiro on Tuesday to watch Santos secure a vital 3-0 victory against Deportivo Cuenca in the Sudamericana. While his presence in the stands delighted the local supporters, the conversation quickly shifted toward his physical condition following a recent calf edema suffered in a match against Coritiba.

When asked by reporters how his calf was feeling ahead of joining up with the Brazil national team, the 34-year-old was typically blunt. "It's here, all intact," Neymar replied, as quoted by ESPN Brazil, dismissing any notion that he was currently struggling with a significant physical limitation.