Speaking to Sky, the former FC Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC player said that, personally, he would miss Cologne’s Said El Mala and Inter Milan’s Yann Aurel Bisseck in the squad.
Translated by
What a surprise! Dietmar Hamann would have picked a different centre-back for the DFB team’s friendlies
"We don’t need to discuss his qualities. The fact that he doesn’t always start for Cologne shouldn’t be held against him," said Hamann, when asked about El Mala. "He’s scored nine goals for Cologne and his form is steadily improving. I can’t think of any reason not to take him."
Bisseck, on the other hand, is someone who could be "thrown up front" should we need a late goal. "He’s been back in the Inter first team since December. He’s incredibly strong in the air and we know how important set-pieces are. I would have loved to see him in the squad," said Hamann.
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Nagelsmann has selected Sane, Schade and Leweling instead of El Mala
That said, the 52-year-old generally agrees with national coach Nagelsmann’s decisions: “It’s about having good players and covering every position with two options. We’ve probably had weaker squads in the past. There are plenty of highly talented players in the squad. If you can build team spirit, wonderful things can happen.”
The DFB coach announced his squad yesterday, Thursday, for the upcoming friendlies against Switzerland (27 March) and Ghana (30 March). In central defence, Jonathan Tah (FC Bayern Munich), Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton (both BVB), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) and Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United) were preferred to Bisseck.
On the attacking flanks, Nagelsmann opted for Leroy Sané (Galatasaray Istanbul), Kevin Schade (FC Brentford) and Jamie Leweling (VfB Stuttgart) instead of El Mala.
DFB squad, fixtures: The German national team’s upcoming matches
Date
Competition
Match
Friday, 27 March, 8.45 pm
Friendly
Switzerland v Germany
Monday, 30 March, 8.45 pm
Friendly
Germany vs. Ghana
Sunday, 31 May, 8.45 pm
Friendly
Germany vs. Finland
Saturday, 6 June, 8.30 pm
Friendly
USA vs. Germany
Sunday, 14 June, 7.00 pm
2026 World Cup
Germany vs. Curaçao
Saturday, 20 June, 10 pm
2026 World Cup
Germany vs. Ivory Coast
Thursday, 25 June, 10 pm
2026 World Cup
Germany vs. Ecuador