West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo completes loan move to RC Lens after falling out of favour under Nuno Espirito Santo

Todibo’s stint in the Premier League has reached a crossroads as West Ham United officially announced the defender's departure on a temporary basis. The 26-year-old has completed a move to RC Lens, where he will spend the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Frenchman originally joined the Hammers in August 2024. The structure of that deal was initially a loan from Nice, but it carried a mandatory purchase clause worth just over £34m. Having now completed that permanent move to the London Stadium, the club has decided that the best path forward for the player is to find regular minutes back in France.