'We could have been more unified ' - Clint Dempsey questions U.S. Soccer over handling of Christian Pulisic's Gold Cup absence, claims USMNT drama was avoidable
Dempsey said that drama was avoidable had the federation communicated differently and the two parties had aligned messaging
- Dempsey questions USSF over Pulisic situation
- Claims summer drama was avoidable
- USMNT currently playing in Gold Cup