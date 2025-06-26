This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
'We could have been more unified ' - Clint Dempsey questions U.S. Soccer over handling of Christian Pulisic's Gold Cup absence, claims USMNT drama was avoidable

USAC. PulisicC. DempseyCONCACAF Gold CupM. PochettinoAC Milan

Dempsey said that drama was avoidable had the federation communicated differently and the two parties had aligned messaging

  • Dempsey questions USSF over Pulisic situation
  • Claims summer drama was avoidable
  • USMNT currently playing in Gold Cup
