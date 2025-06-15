Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
'If you want to understand, it's really obvious' – USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino responds to Christian Pulisic, eager to move past off-field drama
The U.S. head coach explained his reason behind Pulisic's absence in the friendlies as he looked to finally put the subject to bed
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pochettino discusses Pulisic absence
- USMNT boss says winger doesn't have to understand decision
- U.S. set for Gold Cup opener Sunday