Getty Images
Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT set to face Costa Rica in 2025 Gold Cup quarterfinals
The USMNT's quarterfinal opponent was confirmed after the Ticos and Mexico played to a scoreless draw in their Group A finale
- USMNT to face Costa Rica in Gold Cup quarterfinals
- U.S. topped Group D, Ticos took second in Group A
- Match to be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota