Mauricio Pochettino USMNTGetty Images
Alex Labidou and Jacob Schneider

Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT set to face Costa Rica in 2025 Gold Cup quarterfinals

USACONCACAF Gold CupCosta RicaMexicoCanada

The USMNT's quarterfinal opponent was confirmed after the Ticos and Mexico played to a scoreless draw in their Group A finale

  • USMNT to face Costa Rica in Gold Cup quarterfinals
  • U.S. topped Group D, Ticos took second in Group A
  • Match to be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota
