WATCH: Malik Tillman scores for Bayer Leverkusen just days before joining up with USMNT

Tillman's goal came in the 22nd minute as the Leverkusen midfielder broke free on the back post. A cross into the box from midfielder Aleix Garcia fell right into Tillman's path, allowing the American to slot home first-time to give Leverkusen the lead.

That lead was doubled in the 35th minute on a goal from Patrick Schick, but the match was far from straightforward. Heidenheim scored in the 56th and 72nd minutes to level the match, only for Schick to score another in the 79th minute to seize the lead back. Heidenheim equalized again, though, scoring in the 85th minute to earn a point from the 3-3 draw.