WATCH: Malik Tillman scores for Bayer Leverkusen just days before joining up with USMNT
- Getty Images Sport
What happened
Tillman's goal came in the 22nd minute as the Leverkusen midfielder broke free on the back post. A cross into the box from midfielder Aleix Garcia fell right into Tillman's path, allowing the American to slot home first-time to give Leverkusen the lead.
That lead was doubled in the 35th minute on a goal from Patrick Schick, but the match was far from straightforward. Heidenheim scored in the 56th and 72nd minutes to level the match, only for Schick to score another in the 79th minute to seize the lead back. Heidenheim equalized again, though, scoring in the 85th minute to earn a point from the 3-3 draw.
Watch the clip
- Getty Images Sport
What it means
With Saturday's goal, Tillman now has five in his first Bundesliga season as well as two more finishes in the Champions League. The goal also breaks something of a drought as it was Tillman's first finish since netting in a 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Jan. 31.
The points were crucial for Bayer Leverkusen, though. With the draw, they remain sixth in the Bundesliga, but are now four points behind third-place RB Leipzig as the race for Champions League spots looks set to go down to the wire.
- Getty
What comes next?
Tillman will now head to Atlanta for international duty as he joins up with the USMNT for two crucial friendlies. The U.S. will face Belgium on Wednesday before then taking on Portugal in their final match before Mauricio Pochettino selects his World Cup roster.