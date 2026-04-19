Vinicius Jr receives brutally honest ‘far from Neymar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo’ assessment as Real Madrid winger is told he ‘lacks something’

The conversation also shifted toward the heavy scrutiny Vinicius faces in La Liga, particularly regarding his conduct and the hostile atmospheres he encounters. Miranda, who spent several successful seasons in Spain with Atletico, drew on his own experience to explain how he handled the pressure of playing in Europe as a Brazilian. “Here in Spain and in Europe, not anywhere, I have not experienced racism, because I had my head only to play football. What people said to me was only a distraction to take the focus away from the game,” Miranda added.