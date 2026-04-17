Ex-Real Madrid scout slams 'brainless' Vinicius Junior after Champions League exit

The former scout expressed his exhaustion with players he deems to be lacking tactical maturity while representing the most prestigious club in football history. He recalled his time coaching youth football to highlight the importance of discipline and mental application on the training pitch.

Lamenting the current state of the Madrid attack and the lack of progress in specific areas of the game, Romero told Cadena SER: "How many shows have I spent saying they need to work on their finishing, that they need to work on their brains? I see his [Vinicius] brain isn't workable, but his finishing is. Let’s work on it. It’s the reality. The first thing is to sign players who have brains. I’m tired of having brainless players wearing the most glorious shirt in football history."