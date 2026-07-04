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Vincent Kompany convinces Bayern Munich youngster to commit to new contract after private talks
Kompany leads charge for Ibrahimovic extension
Bayern are set to secure the long-term future of Ibrahimovic, with the 20-year-old playmaker on the verge of signing a new contract. While the player has yet to firmly establish himself as a permanent fixture in the senior starting XI, the club and manager Kompany are fully committed to the Nuremberg-born talent's development.
According to reports from Sport Bild and Transfermarkt, Ibrahimovic will soon put pen to paper on a deal that runs until 2028. His previous agreement was set to expire in 2027 with an additional option year, but the club has moved to convert this into a fixed, longer-term commitment to reflect his standing in their future plans.
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The power of personal persuasion
The turning point for the young midfielder appears to have been a direct intervention from Kompany. The former Manchester City captain is said to have championed Ibrahimovic’s cause behind the scenes, making it a priority to keep the versatile attacker within the Bayern ecosystem despite interest from elsewhere. Kompany reportedly held a personal meeting with the youngster to outline a clear perspective for his career path in Bavaria.
A journey through the youth ranks
Ibrahimovic originally joined the Bayern academy in the summer of 2018, arriving from Nuremberg as a 12-year-old. His rise through the youth levels was rapid, leading to his first professional contract in early 2023. He made his senior debut at 17 during a 3-0 victory over Bochum in February of that year.
Since then, the midfielder has also tasted European football, making a substitute appearance in the Champions League during a 5-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in December 2024. Despite these milestones, his path to the first team has required several loan spells across Europe to gain much-needed competitive experience at the highest level.
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Proven experience away from the Allianz Arena
The youngster has spent significant time away from Munich to sharpen his skills, including stints in Italy with Frosinone and Lazio. Most recently, he spent the previous season on loan at Heidenheim, where he established himself as a reliable Bundesliga performer by making 32 appearances and starting 25 matches.
During his time with the Bundesliga outfit, Ibrahimovic contributed two goals and four assists. Although the club faced a difficult campaign, the experience of playing regular top-flight minutes served as proof that he is ready for a bigger role.
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