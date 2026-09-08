Meet Viking FK: The Champions League club operating with two head coaches

Norwegian champions Viking FK enter Wednesday's Champions League tie against VfB Stuttgart with one of the most unusual setups in European football: two head coaches. Morten Jensen and Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim have shared equal charge of the team since January 2021.

Rather than relying on a traditional manager-assistant structure, both men hold equal power and make key tactical decisions together.

Far from a temporary fix, this co-management philosophy has transformed Viking into a formidable force in domestic and European football.