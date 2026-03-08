VIDEO: USMNT star Weston McKennie bizarrely slapped by his own boss after Juventus goal
Juventus picked up comprehensive Serie A win on home soil
The incident in question occurred during the second half of Juve’s Serie A home date with Pisa. They were in complete control of that contest when Kenan Yildiz registered their third goal of the evening in the 75th minute.
On the occasion of Spalletti’s 67th birthday, Yildiz made a point of heading towards the touchline in celebration. He was joined by a number of team-mates, with a passionate head coach being invited to join the party.
McKennie was a late comer, as he trotted over to join the pack, and was subsequently slapped by Spalletti. He appeared to be offered some encouraging words before heading back onto the field.
Watch USMNT star McKennie get slapped by Juventus manager
McKennie has signed new Juventus contract to 2030
It is not the first time that Spalletti has slapped one of his players. He did the same back in January ahead of sending Lois Openda into Champions League action against Portuguese giants Benfica.
Said gesture would appear to be a show of affection, rather than a display of anger. McKennie has given his head coach plenty to smile about this season. The versatile American has registered eight goals and seven assists across the 2025-26 campaign.
He has filled a number of positions, from defence to attack, and recently brought mounting transfer talk to a close by signing a new contract through to 2030 - with his previous deal due to expire this summer as free agency beckoned.
Rather than explore options outside of Turin, as a Premier League move was mooted for the former Leeds United loanee, McKennie will be free to focus all of his attention on a home World Cup with the United States.
- Getty
McKennie considered to be a key man for the Bianconeri
USMNT legend Tab Ramos told GOAL recently when delivering his assessment of McKennie: “I have to tell you, Weston McKennie is a player that can play anywhere - in any position on the field. Look at what he has done for Juve the last couple of months, they have had him everywhere - from right-back to centre mid, attacking mid. He always ends up in the box and is always dangerous. He has always made a difference. To be fair, Juventus’ recovery is partly on the shoulders of Weston McKennie, he has been that good for them.”
Spalletti is aware of how important McKennie has become to his collective cause, with the 27-year-old set to be given more nudges as he unlocks full potential in his game - even if a few of those are more painful than he would like.