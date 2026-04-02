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VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe spotted with Ester Exposito in public as rumours of relationship between Real Madrid superstar & Elite actress are confirmed
Paparazzi catch superstar pair in Madrid
Mbappe and Exposito have been caught by tabloid paparazzi spending the afternoon together in Madrid, shortly after the striker returned from his trip to the United States with the France national team.
The relationship reportedly became official a few weeks ago when the pair were spotted spending time together in Paris, where they stayed in the same hotel. On Wednesday, the Real Madrid striker was seen picking up his partner at her home before they departed together. The couple stopped by a well-known establishment for a drink before heading back to the player's home in the Spanish capital - as per El Mundo.
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Exposito breaks her silence on romance
The 26-year-old actress, best known for her role in the Netflix show 'Elite', was recently approached by journalists at an event for pop star Rosalia. When asked if she liked football, Exposito replied honestly: "The truth is that not much." However, when the questioning turned toward her presence at the Bernabeu and her connection to Mbappe, she offered a telltale smile that suggests there is more to the story than she is willing to admit.
During the exchange, a journalist suggested that she looked happy and asked if the public's affection for the couple was a factor in her mood. Esposito insisted that she would not talk about the subject directly, but she did tell reporters that she was "great" when asked if she was happy with her current life.
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VIP appearances and social media links
Rumours of the pairing intensified when Exposito was spotted enjoying VIP hospitality during the recent Madrid derby. While she was accompanied by co-star Sergio Momo and a close friend, her presence fueled reports that Mbappe has been an admirer of the actress for several years.
The duo has previously been linked through various sightings, including reports of them arriving in the French capital via private jet. Despite their attempts to keep their private lives under wraps, the frequent public sightings at high-profile locations near the Santiago Bernabeu have made the relationship impossible to ignore for fans and the Spanish press alike.