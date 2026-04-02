VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe spotted with Ester Exposito in public as rumours of relationship between Real Madrid superstar & Elite actress are confirmed

Mbappe and Exposito have been caught by tabloid paparazzi spending the afternoon together in Madrid, shortly after the striker returned from his trip to the United States with the France national team.

The relationship reportedly became official a few weeks ago when the pair were spotted spending time together in Paris, where they stayed in the same hotel. On Wednesday, the Real Madrid striker was seen picking up his partner at her home before they departed together. The couple stopped by a well-known establishment for a drink before heading back to the player's home in the Spanish capital - as per El Mundo.