VIDEO: Blow for Arsenal? Vinicius Jr returns to Real Madrid training amid Mikel Arteta transfer plea

In what could be perceived as a setback for Arsenal's summer recruitment plans, Vinicius Jr has returned to the Real Madrid fold following his post-World Cup break. While the Brazilian forward was reportedly spotted arriving at the club’s Valdebebas complex in a black BMW on Monday morning, Los Blancos released an official statement confirming his return, noting that he "attended Hospital Blua Sanitas Valdebebas in the morning for his medical check-up" before stepping onto the pitch. His return signals a clear intention to begin preparations for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign under the watchful eye of new manager Jose Mourinho.

The 26-year-old’s presence at the training ground comes at a time when his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains a subject of intense scrutiny. With only 12 months remaining on his current contract, Vinicius has yet to commit to a new deal, leading to suggestions that he could be open to a fresh challenge elsewhere.



