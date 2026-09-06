VAR denies Riccardo Calafiori equaliser but Gabriel escapes red card in London derby drama

A breathless Premier League London derby saw Chelsea take a surprise lead in the second minute through a Morgan Rogers volley. Arsenal thought they had responded quickly on 12 minutes when Calafiori bundled the ball across the line following a goal-mouth scramble.

However, VAR intervened to rule the goal out. Replays confirmed that Ezri Konsa was in an offside position when Calafiori took his shot, and the ball may have even taken a deflection off Konsa on its way into the net.