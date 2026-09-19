VAR controversy helps Coventry City secure historic Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest

Coventry City have secured their first Premier League win in 25 years after defeating Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Saturday. Jay Dasilva netted the club's first league goal of the campaign, handing them a first victory at the City Ground since 2004.

Before this, Lampard saw his side endure a miserable start, suffering four defeats and conceding 10 goals against formidable opponents. However, the visitors finally earned points, lifting themselves to 18th in the standings. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest suffered their second competition defeat, sitting in 12th place with five points after failing to score in their opening three home league games.