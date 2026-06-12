If anyone knows what it feels like to be days away from a World Cup, it’s Alex Morgan.

The U.S. women’s national team legend played in three World Cups, won two of them, and also competed in three Olympics. She has been a starter on the world’s biggest stage, a bench option waiting for her moment, and a player left off a roster entirely. Now fully retired, Morgan is still around the game every day - as an investor in women’s sports, a founder of media company Togethxr, and, these days, a full-time soccer mom.

She’s busy, but not too busy to catch up with GOAL about the pressure, opportunity, and expectations facing the USMNT ahead of the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

“I’ve been both a bench player and a starter in World Cups, and things can change so quickly,” Morgan told GOAL. “You can literally be player No. 26, or you can be the first player that’s always called up, and it can change based on your opponent, based on the rhythm of the team, and who plays well together. So just be ready. Always be ready.”

Morgan will be attending all of the USMNT’s World Cup games in Los Angeles, and she believes Mauricio Pochettino’s side has the potential to make a real run.

“I feel like they’re gonna go far,” she said.

Morgan has also teamed up with brands connected to this summer’s tournament, including DraftKings, where she serves as an ambassador.

“This summer is obviously one of the biggest events in the world,” Morgan said. “I am an ambassador of DraftKings, and it’s great to see them also investing in female athletes for such a major event like this.”

For Morgan, though, the message to the USMNT is simple: start fast.

“I think the first game is the most important game for them to make their mark,” she said. “They can’t have to catch up and work their way into the tournament. They have to make a strong statement in game one.”