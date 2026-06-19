AFP
SeattleFWC26 marks Juneteenth with special programming around USMNT World Cup match vs Australia
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More than a match
When the United States faces Australia in Seattle on Friday, the match will carry meaning beyond Group D. With the fixture falling on Juneteenth, SeattleFWC26 has built programming around Black history, education and community engagement.
Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
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The meaning of 'The 19th'
SeattleFWC26’s initiative, “The 19th,” connects the significance of Juneteenth with the contributions of Black soccer players past and present. Organizers have framed the matchday as a chance to highlight freedom, representation and opportunity while educating fans and visitors about Juneteenth’s history.
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Building a lasting legacy
The local organizing committee formed the Juneteenth Matchday Advisory Committee and partnered with organizations including Black Players for Change, BlackPast.org and the Northwest African American Museum. Programming includes educational campaigns, youth engagement efforts, cultural events and support for Black-owned businesses and artists throughout the region.
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What fans can expect next?
Juneteenth events will continue throughout the weekend, including Freedom + Futbol, a watch party tied to the USA-Australia matchup, as well as Juneteenth Freedom Fest and other community celebrations across Seattle.
For more information on the day’s events, visit SeattleFWC26’s official website.