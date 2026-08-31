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Folarin Balogun USMNT 2026Getty/GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT star Folarin Balogun reportedly nears $54 million transfer to Everton

Transfers
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F. Balogun
Everton
Everton vs Manchester United
Premier League

Everton have reportedly agreed to a deal to sign U.S. men's national team star Folarin Balogun from Ligue 1 side Monaco. The American striker, who was one of the breakout stars of this summer's World Cup, will return to the Premier League to join the Toffees, who will pay a fee of around $54 million (£40m/€46.7m) to acquire his services.

  • Folarin Balogun USMNT 2026 World CupGetty

    What's happening

    Multiple outlets reported on Monday that Everton have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign the 25-year-old striker. Personal terms are reportedly still in the works ahead of a potential move on Tuesday's transfer deadline day.

    Various reports through the summer said that Balogun was expected to leave Monaco this summer, despite the fact that the striker still had two years left on his contract. Talks over a new deal never began, furthering the links abroad, with Everton ultimately being the club most likely to get a deal over the line.

    The deal comes as Everton prepare to sell their own striker, Beto, who is nearing a move to Fiorentina after undergoing a medical on Monday. That move leaves Thierno Barry as the club's only recognized No. 9.

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  • Folarin Balogun Monaco 2025-26Getty

    Balogun's big move

    Balogun was one of this summer's breakout stars, scoring three goals in four appearances for the USMNT throughout their World Cup run. Off the field, he was also at the center of one of the tournament's biggest controversies as his suspension for a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina was suspended, allowing him to start in the USMNT's eventual 4-1 loss to Belgium in the Round of 16.

    On the club level, Balogun starred for Monaco last season, bouncing back from a stop-and-start 2024-25 season. He finished his most recent season with 19 goals and five assists for Monaco, whom he joined from Arsenal in 2023.

  • Folarin Balogun Arsenal 2023-24Getty

    A Premier League return

    Despite largely making his name in Ligue 1, Balogun is no stranger to the Premier League, having grown up in England. He spent his youth career in Arsenal's academy before breaking out on loan at Reims in 2022-23.

    Balogun made two Premier League appearances for the Gunners and featured in 10 total games at the senior level, scoring twice for the London giants.


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  • What comes next?

    Everton won its first two games of the season, defeating Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Preston in the EFL Cup, before drawing this past weekend's league match at Bournemouth. Up next for the Toffees is a match against Manchester United at home on Sunday.

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