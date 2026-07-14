USMNT star Folarin Balogun links up with LeBron James' agency after stunning World Cup campaign

Balogun has signed with Klutch Sports, the agency founded by James' long-time business partner Rich Paul, marking a major change in his professional representation. The Monaco striker joins a client list that includes James, Anthony Davis, Jalen Hurts and A'ja Wilson. Balogun is the first footballer to sign directly with Klutch, which expanded into the sport in 2024 through its acquisition of European agency ROOF.

The move follows an impressive World Cup campaign in which the 25-year-old scored three goals as the United States reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Belgium.



