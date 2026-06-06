"Unfortunately, that's when the tears started flowing," Julian Nagelsmann explains how Karl's injury occurred

According to Nagelsmann, Karl will be "out for between four and six weeks, perhaps a little longer". That means he could also miss Bayern Munich's first training session on 20 July, the day after the World Cup final.

The timing is especially unfortunate, as Bayern midfielder Serge Gnabry suffered a nearly identical injury during a training session in mid-April. The 30-year-old tore his adductor muscle, ending his season early and ruling him out of the World Cup.

Gnabry, too, was not hurt in a tackle; he tore his adductor while taking a shot on goal, as Bayern manager Vincent Kompany explained at the time: "It was very unfortunate. It happened during a penalty shoot-out. It was really very, very unfortunate and took us all by surprise."