Getty
Unai Emery laments Leon Goretzka injury blow but hopes Champions League clash can kickstart Aston Villa's season
Emery admits Goretzka absence is a setback
Emery has conceded that the ongoing absence of Goretzka is proving to be a significant hurdle for his squad. The German international, who arrived at Villa Park on a free transfer following a trophy-laden stint at Bayern Munich, was expected to provide a veteran presence in a midfield that has seen substantial turnover this summer. However, a reaction to increased training intensity has forced the 31-year-old to delay his first appearance for the club, leaving the coaching staff to search for alternative solutions during a difficult run of domestic form.
Emery addressed the media ahead of the club's continental commitments, acknowledging the difficulty of losing a player of such pedigree before he has even kicked a ball for the team. The Spaniard stated: "Goretzka’s issue is a bit frustrating, but we have players who can replace him. When he’s coming back, hopefully he can get the consistency in training and playing and we can add his experience. He is a player who will help us in different competitions with the level he has."
- Getty Images Sport
Midfielder provides personal update on social media
The player himself took to social media to explain the situation to the Villa faithful, who have been eager to see their new star in action. Goretzka revealed that his body had struggled to adapt to the rigours of his new training programme after a period of limited match activity towards the end of his tenure in Germany. The delay is expected to last at least a month, ensuring he will not feature until domestic football resumes following the mid-September international fixtures.
"Unfortunately, my body has reacted to the increased workload after my time away from the pitch. It's frustrating, but I need this short break now to come back at full strength. I'll use the coming days, including the international break, to recover fully," Goretzka said.
Champions League return brings fresh hope
Villa began the 2026-27 season with disappointing results. They went through their first three Premier League matches with one draw and two defeats. The current struggle for points in the Premier League is a stark contrast to the euphoria Villa experienced at the conclusion of last season.
Reflecting on the recent performances and the need for a victory, Emery noted: "I think the last match…we showed, collectively, some improvements. We started (with) the Premier League as our objective at the end of the season, and we are progressing. Still not enough, because we are not getting good results, but tomorrow is a new test, and a new test in Europe."
"To be here in Champions League is something fantastic, and how we achieved it we can continue feeling proud of how we did, through finishing fourth in the league and winning in Europe. But it’s a new chapter, and completely different. When we started the project here, the vision we had was in our highest expectation, even maybe was not to be in Europe four years in a row, with two in the Champions League."
- AFP
A difficult test awaits in Bruges
The trip to Bruges carries its own set of challenges and historical baggage. Villa travel to Belgium, looking to banish the memories of a 1-0 defeat in their previous meeting in this competition back in 2024. Emery will have to navigate this fixture without Goretzka and the injured Johan Manzambi, though he is bolstered by the return of Joao Gomes from suspension.
Furthermore, the Belgian side enters the contest in a rich vein of form, having enjoyed a stellar start to their own domestic season with four wins from their first five matches.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting