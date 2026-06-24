'We're in the C-suite' - Inside the lives of the two football fans getting paid $50,000 to watch the World Cup in Times Square

Austin Franklin and Kevin Akoto started with one shot of espresso each.

Now they're at four.

It's part of the routine these days for the duo who have one of the unlikeliest, but perhaps most desirable, jobs. Franklin and Akoto make the trek every day from a nearby hotel, through the masses in Times Square and into their temporary home for the day. It's a glass box with perfect vantage points on three of its four sides. And every day during this World Cup, the duo sit back, relax and watch football.

Oh, and it comes with a $50,000 payout.

"We're in the C-Suite," Franklin joked. "It's probably the easiest job. But it's important nonetheless."

Akoto went one step further:

"I'm putting this on my resume," he quipped.

Thousands of fans applied for the job, as you might expect. The basics look pretty good. Akoto and Franklin are doing what they would do anyway: watch football. Except this time, there are people watching with them and watching them, too.

"We try to engage as much as possible," Akoto said.