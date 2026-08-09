Trevoh Chalobah completes permanent move to Como as Chelsea academy graduate joins Cesc Fabregas in Serie A

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement to sell Chalobah to Italian side Como, marking the end of the defender’s long-standing association with the West London club. The deal represents a significant coup for Cesc Fabregas, who has been pushing to bring the versatile academy graduate to Serie A.

The 27-year-old leaves Chelsea after making 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist. His departure follows the London club's signing of defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, a move that further signaled the end of Chalobah's tenure at the Bridge.

According to reports, the agreement between the two clubs is understood to be a €30m fixed fee, €6m add-ons and sell-on clause for the English centre-back. Chalobah had already agreed personal terms on a long-term contract with the ambitious Italian club several weeks ago, paving the way for the transfer to be completed once the club-to-club fee was settled.