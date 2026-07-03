Trevoh Chalobah settles on transfer plan as Chelsea open the door for Crystal Palace move amid Inter and Como interest

Chalobah has reportedly decided he wants to continue his career in Serie A, with Inter leading the race for the Chelsea defender. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old's representatives are in Milan to discuss personal terms, underlining Inter's position as favourites for his signature.

Como also remain interested but have already had a £22 million offer rejected by Chelsea. The Blues are understood to value Chalobah at around £35m, a figure that could make a deal difficult for the Lariani and strengthen Inter's position.







