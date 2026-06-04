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Tottenham make transfer bid for £70m World Cup-bound Brighton star as Roberto De Zerbi raids former club
Spurs step up pursuit of Brighton defender
Tottenham have made their first move for Van Hecke by submitting an opening proposal to Brighton for the 25-year-old centre-back. However, according to the Telegraph, the offer is below Brighton's asking price of £70m, but negotiations between the two clubs are still ongoing. The move is being driven by De Zerbi, who worked closely with Van Hecke during his time at Brighton between 2022 and 2024. The Italian is keen to add a defender familiar with his style of play as he continues shaping his squad in north London.
Van Hecke's future has become a growing talking point despite his contract running until June 2027. Reports suggest the Dutch defender has yet to commit to a new deal, potentially giving interested clubs encouragement ahead of the summer transfer window.
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Brighton previously outlined plans for contract talks
Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler indicated in April that he expected to hold discussions with the defender regarding his future at the club. Those talks have yet to result in a new agreement, leaving uncertainty around the player's long-term plans. Brighton must now weigh up whether to continue negotiations or consider offers for one of their most valuable assets.
Van Hecke is regarded alongside Bart Verbruggen and Carlos Baleba as one of Brighton's most marketable players. Given the club's track record in generating significant transfer fees, Spurs will have to meet the Seagulls' demands if they are to complete the deal.
World Cup call-up boosts Van Hecke's profile
The timing of Tottenham's approach comes as Van Hecke prepares for the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands. He recently played 87 minutes in a friendly against Algeria and remains part of Ronald Koeman's defensive plans heading into the tournament.
Since arriving from NAC Breda in 2020, Van Hecke has steadily established himself as a reliable Premier League defender. Loan spells at Heerenveen and Blackburn Rovers aided his development before he became a regular starter for Brighton. Last season, he started 36 Premier League matches under Hurzeler, underlining both his durability and importance to the team.
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Spurs may need to increase their offer
Tottenham's pursuit of Van Hecke forms part of a wider effort to strengthen their defence. The club are also working on a deal for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi as De Zerbi seeks greater depth and quality at the back.
With Brighton under no immediate pressure to sell, Spurs may have to return with an improved bid. The north London side will also be eager to conclude negotiations before the World Cup, where a strong tournament could further increase Van Hecke's value.