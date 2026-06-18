AFP
'Do as I told you!' - Thomas Tuchel's on-pitch rant at England star revealed as Three Lions boss left furious with key player during World Cup win over Croatia
Tuchel loses his cool with Pickford
The steady start to Tuchel's first World Cup match in charge was disrupted seventeen minutes into England's Group L opener at the Dallas Stadium. Despite the Three Lions holding a 1-0 lead at the time, the former Chelsea boss was left incensed by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s failure to adhere to his specific distribution instructions.
According to Fox reporter Geoff Shreeves on the touchline, as per The Sun, the flashpoint occurred when Pickford found himself off-balance on his left side. Rather than playing the ball to the right-back as instructed, the Everton shot-stopper opted for a different route, prompting a furious reaction from his manager. Tuchel immediately marched to the edge of his technical area to make his feelings known to the 32-year-old.
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'Do as I told you!'
The exchange was captured by pitchside microphones and relayed by Shreeves, who detailed the intensity of the confrontation. After Pickford appeared to answer back to his manager, Tuchel shut down the argument with a stern command. Shreeves reported: "Just now Jordan Pickford was on his left side and off balance and still picked up. Thomas Tuchel was straight out to the touchline and said 'no, put it out to the right back, you don’t go that side'. Pickford had a little go back and Tuchel was not impressed. He told him 'you know what you’re supposed to do, do as I told you!'"
Assistant Anthony Barry backed up the manager's frustration during a half-time interview with ITV, noting that the team had shown “fearful patterns” and had struggled with deciding when to play long or short during a nervous opening period.
Kane explains halftime turnaround
While the first half ended in a frantic 2-2 draw following goals from captain Harry Kane and efforts from Croatia's Martin Baturina and Petar Musa, the second half saw a completely different England side. Kane, who matched Gary Lineker's England World Cup goals record during the match, revealed that Tuchel used the break to refocus the squad through a pivotal team talk.
Speaking about the manager's impact, Kane said: "He told us to take the shackles off, calm down and let’s go. He said what’s the worst that can happen? Show the world who we can be. We came out in the second half full gas and they couldn’t live with it, and that’s the level we have to set in every game. The way we controlled the game once we went ahead, we never really looked like we were in danger and then scored on the counterattack. We had a spell where we could have scored three or four. Credit to everyone: the first game of the tournament and a great result against a tough side."
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No drama for Bellingham
Jude Bellingham, who scored a sensational goal to put England 3-2 ahead, played down the idea that the halftime atmosphere was as explosive as the touchline row suggested. The Real Madrid star insisted that despite the earlier tension between Tuchel and Pickford, the dressing room remained a place of professional focus rather than anger.
Bellingham offered insight into the manager's approach, stating: "It wasn’t one of those where it was a big drama or standing up and shouting; it was what the team needed. We have a mature group with great leaders in there, everyone knew the level we had to get to. The start of the second half gave us a great platform." England eventually ran out 4-2 winners thanks to a late Marcus Rashford strike, and they will now look to carry that momentum into their next clash against Ghana on June 23.
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