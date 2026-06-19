AFP
Thomas Tuchel keeps winning! FIFA changes policy on World Cup photographers after 'could not see my team' complaint from England boss
Tuchel forces policy review
The former Bayern Munich boss was left visibly infuriated by the cramped sideline arrangements at the AT&T Stadium before England's entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia. Because the stadium surface had to be raised 1.2 metres to accommodate a regulation football pitch, crucial touchline space was severely compromised. This logistical constraint forced a swarm of roughly 50 media professionals directly into the manager's line of sight, entirely blocking his view of the squad during a deeply sentimental moment.
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Frustrated manager begs FIFA
Tuchel did not hide his intense disappointment when addressing the media after the match, explaining that the crowded touchline ruined a milestone moment he had anticipated since childhood.
He stated: "I have to tell you something. I'm begging FIFA to change the position of the photographers in the national anthem, because I could not see my team. It was a very special moment, and I was standing in front of a wall of 50 photographers and I could not see one single player.
"It ruined a little bit my experience. It is very emotional. When I was young and when I started coaching, this was too big to dream of this kind of occasion."
Governing body alters positioning
In response to feedback from the England boss and several other tournament officials, FIFA swiftly introduced a compromise structure previously utilised at alternative international tournaments. Under the revised guidelines, photographers will be tightly huddled closer to the halfway line rather than sprawling across the technical areas. Furthermore, coaching staff are no longer restricted to their dugouts during the anthems, allowing them to shift laterally for an unobstructed view of the centre circle.
- AFP
Uncertainty remains ahead fixture
The governing body has already trialled this adjusted protocol during Thursday's Group A encounter between the Czech Republic and South Africa in Atlanta. According to BBC Sport, it remains to be seen whether these fluid media updates will completely satisfy the manager's lingering concerns. The Football Association is currently seeking further clarity and awaiting formal direct discussions with FIFA executives before England return to action for their next group stage challenge.
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