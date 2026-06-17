Thomas Tuchel given ‘disastrous World Cup’ warning on the back of ‘strange decision’ - with Harry Redknapp explaining what could force England boss to quit

Having landed domestic titles and a Champions League crown across spells in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, Tuchel agreed to start sipping from England’s supposedly poisoned chalice from the start of 2025.

He oversaw a faultless run through World Cup qualification - picking up maximum points and conceding no goals - but not everybody has been won over by the brand of football delivered by a man that promised change but has mirrored predecessor Sir Gareth Southgate in many ways.

Winning is, of course, all that matters and Tuchel could become the man to end 60 years of hurt in 2026 as football finally comes home after six decades of wandering aimlessly around in the international wilderness.

The Football Association is so confident that they have the right coach at the helm that a contract extension through Euro 2028 - which will take place on British and Irish soil - has already been signed, sealed and delivered.

Eyebrows have been raised there, with Tuchel yet to prove anything in truly competitive action, and questions have already been asked of what would happen to those terms if the Three Lions were to leave North America this summer with tails wedged between collective legs.