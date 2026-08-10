AFP
Thibaut Courtois backs demanding Jose Mourinho to bring discipline back to Real Madrid
Mourinho sets the standard at Valdebebas
Courtois has welcomed the return of Mourinho to Madrid, highlighting the Portuguese manager’s unique ability to foster a collective winning mentality. As the player to have previously played under Mourinho, Courtois is well-placed to explain what his teammates should expect from the new regime.
"Mourinho is a demanding coach who prioritizes discipline and the team over individual talent. For me, those are crucial factors in winning. He's a great coach and a very approachable person. He's straightforward, and I appreciate that. I think it's the right direction to take," Courtois told Real Madrid TV.
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Recalling Premier League glory at Chelsea
The history between Courtois and Mourinho is one built on success and high-stakes competition. The duo worked together at Stamford Bridge during the 2014-15 season, a year that saw the Belgian return from a highly successful three-year loan spell at Atletico Madrid to replace the legendary Petr Cech as Chelsea’s primary goalkeeper. That shared history of trophy-winning success is something Courtois hopes to replicate in Madrid.
Reflecting on their previous collaboration in London, Courtois spoke fondly of the period that defined his career in the English top flight. “We were together at Chelsea, and we won the Premier League together,” Courtois recalled during his interview. “I have fond memories of him, and I'm happy to be playing under him again. We hope to work well together and have some great years here."
Early return to fitness after World Cup heartbreak
Beyond the managerial changes, Courtois has been focused on his own physical condition after a difficult summer on the international stage. The veteran goalkeeper suffered a significant injury during Belgium’s World Cup quarter-final clash against Spain, which saw him forced off the pitch with roughly 20 minutes remaining. His absence was felt deeply as Belgium were subsequently eliminated from the tournament. However, determined to start the new domestic season on the front foot, Courtois made the decision to cut his holiday short and return to Valdebebas earlier than his international teammates.
"I came back a little earlier because with the injury I wanted to make sure everything was okay by doing individual training before joining the team. Today I already did goalkeeper training and I felt very good and happy to be back training," he explained.
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Navigating a complicated preseason schedule
Despite the excitement surrounding the reunion, Courtois is realistic about the challenges that lie ahead during the current preseason. The 2026 World Cup has left the Real Madrid squad fragmented, with players returning to training at different intervals depending on their progress in the tournament. Courtois acknowledged that the Portuguese tactician faces a complicated task in balancing fitness levels while preparing the team for the competitive season opener without risking further injury setbacks.
"There are quite a few new players; we know some of them from playing against them, but the World Cup finished very late this year, and it’s not easy for the coach to get everyone integrated gradually," Courtois concluded.
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